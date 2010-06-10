Morphing Bills C-51 & 52 ---> C6 ---> Revised Product Safety Bill

"Canadian product safety laws are now over 40 years old and we need to do more to update and improve the law to help protect our families from harmful products".



Translation: Canadian laws are too restrictive (ie have too much protection built in them) we need to modernize/update (ie loosen the them so we can pick and choose who we want to go after to squelch competition against our pharma friends by removing the current - 40 year safe guards that protect against such abuse.)

..."A key element appears to be the redesign of the federal approach to health and safety regulation in order to create an "advantage" for industry by means of weaker safety standards."

Extracted from: More on Risk First, Safety Last!

As usual the modernizing/updating of our laws is totally opposite to what is portrayed by the government... And they don't stop here. See also: How to Stop Being Manipulated!

The Shenanigan's never stop... If at first you don't succeed try again till you do succeed. Wear out the opposition even it is the majority - to do the dirty bidding of the industry.... Need I say more?



Chris Gupta

Trueman On 08/06/2010 7:48 PM, Stella Melnychuk wrote:

In today's Edmonton Journal on Page A5, is an article "Revised product safety bill would speed up recalls -- Tory legislation covers baby walkers, playpens and jewelry".



No where in the article does it mention Bill C-6, but "The new bill, expected to be tabled Wednesday, will also require that companies begin to report safety-related incidents to the government. Canadian product safety laws are now over 40 years old and we need to do more to update and improve the law to help protect our families from harmful products".

Is this a lot of "word-spinning"? How serious is "to be tabled Wednesday", I wonder. I am a bit confused here.



Stella

Attention All GIA Freedom Network Rights Advocates,

Here we go again - we have a partial victory - our pressure since Xmas has resulted in King Harper and his global masters such as the Bilderberger Gang not daring to attempt to bring back Bill C-6.

I have been in Ottawa several times a month on an average since Parliament reconvened earlier this year.

BUT, tomorrow at around 3:00 PM King Harper will introduce the newest version of Bills C-51, C-52 and C-6. PLEASE go to www.canadiancoalitionforhealthfreedom.ca and/or www.friendsoffreedominternational.org and send your E-Mandate Protest letter now and donate to our organizations to ensure that we can continue challenging "THEM" successfully.

For any of you that doubt that we are the best two grassroots Peoples' organizations in Canada to join and support to reign in the out of control federal bureaucracies such as Health Canada please read the Toronto Star and National Post articles below.

Also, for any of you that do not know who the Bilderberger Gang is - please see the following articles - Stephen Harper was recruited to be the next Prime Minister/De Facto King of Canada in the July 2003 France meeting of the Bilderberger Gang. Also see below Order Paper for the Canadian Parliament tomorrow listing the new introduction of Health Canada's Consumer Safety Act.

HELP US STOP "THEM" - PLEASE go to www.canadiancoalitionforhealthfreedom.ca and/or www.friendsoffreedominternational.org and send your E-Mandate Protest letter now and donate to our organizations to ensure that we can continue challenging "THEM" successfully.

Trueman Tuck, Managing Director Canadian Coalition for Health Freedom and Friends of Freedom International

