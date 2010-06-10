C6 ---> Revised Product Safety Bill " dc:identifier="http://www.newmediaexplorer.org/chris/2010/06/10/morphing_bills_c51_52_c6_revised_product_safety_bill_.htm" dc:subject="Health through Nutrition" dc:description=""Canadian product safety laws are now over 40 years old and we need to do more to update and improve the law to help protect our families from harmful products". Translation: Canadian laws are too restrictive (ie have too much..." dc:creator="chris" dc:date="2010-06-10T00:02:31-05:00" /> -->
June 10, 2010
Morphing Bills C-51 & 52 ---> C6 ---> Revised Product Safety Bill

"Canadian product safety laws are now over 40 years old and we need to do more to update and improve the law to help protect our families from harmful products".

Translation: Canadian laws are too restrictive (ie have too much protection built in them) we need to modernize/update (ie loosen the them so we can pick and choose who we want to go after to squelch competition against our pharma friends by removing the current - 40 year safe guards that protect against such abuse.)

..."A key element appears to be the redesign of the federal approach to health and safety regulation in order to create an "advantage" for industry by means of weaker safety standards."

Extracted from: More on Risk First, Safety Last!

As usual the modernizing/updating of our laws is totally opposite to what is portrayed by the government... And they don't stop here. See also: How to Stop Being Manipulated!

The Shenanigan's never stop... If at first you don't succeed try again till you do succeed. Wear out the opposition even it is the majority - to do the dirty bidding of the industry.... Need I say more?


Chris Gupta
----------------------------

Trueman On 08/06/2010 7:48 PM, Stella Melnychuk wrote:

In today's Edmonton Journal on Page A5, is an article "Revised product safety bill would speed up recalls -- Tory legislation covers baby walkers, playpens and jewelry".

No where in the article does it mention Bill C-6, but "The new bill, expected to be tabled Wednesday, will also require that companies begin to report safety-related incidents to the government. Canadian product safety laws are now over 40 years old and we need to do more to update and improve the law to help protect our families from harmful products".

Is this a lot of "word-spinning"? How serious is "to be tabled Wednesday", I wonder. I am a bit confused here.

Stella
----------------------

Attention All GIA Freedom Network Rights Advocates,

Here we go again - we have a partial victory - our pressure since Xmas has resulted in King Harper and his global masters such as the Bilderberger Gang not daring to attempt to bring back Bill C-6.

I have been in Ottawa several times a month on an average since Parliament reconvened earlier this year.

BUT, tomorrow at around 3:00 PM King Harper will introduce the newest version of Bills C-51, C-52 and C-6. PLEASE go to www.canadiancoalitionforhealthfreedom.ca and/or www.friendsoffreedominternational.org and send your E-Mandate Protest letter now and donate to our organizations to ensure that we can continue challenging "THEM" successfully.

For any of you that doubt that we are the best two grassroots Peoples' organizations in Canada to join and support to reign in the out of control federal bureaucracies such as Health Canada please read the Toronto Star and National Post articles below.

Product safety bill faces herbal `tea party'

Last Senate stand bizarre spectacle

Also, for any of you that do not know who the Bilderberger Gang is - please see the following articles - Stephen Harper was recruited to be the next Prime Minister/De Facto King of Canada in the July 2003 France meeting of the Bilderberger Gang. Also see below Order Paper for the Canadian Parliament tomorrow listing the new introduction of Health Canada's Consumer Safety Act.

HELP US STOP "THEM" - PLEASE go to www.canadiancoalitionforhealthfreedom.ca and/or www.friendsoffreedominternational.org and send your E-Mandate Protest letter now and donate to our organizations to ensure that we can continue challenging "THEM" successfully.

Trueman Tuck, Managing Director Canadian Coalition for Health Freedom and Friends of Freedom International

Daniel Estulin Bilderberg Speech at EU Parliament Press Conference

Read the Health Freedom Update here.

 

posted by Chris Gupta on Thursday June 10 2010

Related Articles

Artificial Water Fluoridation: Off To A Poor Start / Fluoride Injures The Newborn
Please watch this short 5 minute video: Little Things Matter: The Impact of Toxins on the Developing Brain Toxins such as Arsenic, Lead, Mercury, Aluminum and other known and unknown chemicals, that are often above the legal limits, are deliberately added to our water to manage the disposal of toxic industrial waste chemicals under the pretense of "safe and effective" for water fluoridation mantra.Knowing and acting on the above should... [read more]
December 30, 2014 - Chris Gupta

Drinking Water Fluoridation is Genotoxic & Teratogenic
This paper by Prof. Joe Cummins is a very important 5 minute delegation made to London Ontario Canada "Civic Works Committee" public participation meeting on January 25, 2012 on fluoride*. While a bit technical it is short and easy to grasp. A must read as it goes to the heart of the matter regarding the well established toxicity of fluoride which is well in all scientific circles even before water... [read more]
February 06, 2012 - Chris Gupta

Democracy At Work? - PPM On Fluoride
Here is a commentary on the recent (Jan, 25th, 2011) Public Participation Meeting (PPM) on Fluoride in the City of London, Ontario. The meeting started with a strong pro fluoride stance form the City engineer. His lack of knowledge on chemistry of the toxic wastes used to fluoridate water could embarrass even a high school student never mind his own profession. He blatantly violated his "duty to public welfare" as... [read more]
January 29, 2012 - Chris Gupta

 

 


