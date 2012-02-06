Print this article Drinking Water Fluoridation is Genotoxic & Teratogenic This paper by Prof. Joe Cummins is a very important 5 minute delegation made to London Ontario Canada "Civic Works Committee" public participation meeting on January 25, 2012 on fluoride*. While a bit technical it is short and easy to grasp. A must read as it goes to the heart of the matter regarding the well established toxicity of fluoride which is well in all scientific circles even before water fluoridation was established... ..."There is a current and growing body of peer reviewed scientific publications showing that fluoridated water causes gene damage leading to birth defects and cancer and that humans are genetically different in their sensitivity to levels of fluoride in their drinking water. "... The fully referenced paper goes on to discuss: Resistance to fluoride toxicity:

Fluoride damages genes and chromosomes:

Fluoride suppresses male reproduction:

Fluoride causes birth defects: And concludes: The well documented effects of F in drinking water include gene damage, birth defects, suppression of male reproduction and cancer. The entrenched proponents of F addition to drinking water justify that drug on the basis that the addition is a public health benefit and that the adverse impacts are not observed at the low level of F in drinking water. However, as reported in a number of publications various sources provide adequate F to maintain dental health so that F addition to drinking water is neither necessary nor effective. Furthermore , animal studies are frequently rejected on the basis of the claim that the drinking water levels of F in the animal experiments are higher than that in municipal drinking water. However, there is a disturbing similarity in the concentration of F in many animal experiments and the level of F in drinking water. As well, a conversion of animal dose to human equivalent dose based on body surface area is essential in drug or pollutant safety evaluation. For example , the F concentration in drinking water in a mouse experiment must be multiplied by 0.08 for comparison with the F in human drinking water. The 10 ppm F used in a mouse experiment , for example , is equivalent to 0.8 ppm in human drinking water(19). The failure to heed the surface area conversion factor caused human injury when the concentration of drug in a mouse experiment was directly applied to healthy humans in clinical trials. Failure to heed the conversion factor seems to have been ignored in evaluating f in drinking water animal studies. Removal of F from London's drinking water does not only save tax dollars it saves the health of F sensitive London residents. The complete paper is available here. *Highlights and Critique of London's Public Participation Meeting on Fluoride Jan 25th 2012: Here is the direct link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POdUUPBcSDI Chris Gupta URL of this article:

http://www.newmediaexplorer.org/chris/2012/02/06/drinking_water_fluoridation_is_genotoxic_teratogenic.htm

Related Articles Artificial Water Fluoridation: Off To A Poor Start / Fluoride Injures The Newborn

Please watch this short 5 minute video: Little Things Matter: The Impact of Toxins on the Developing Brain Toxins such as Arsenic, Lead, Mercury, Aluminum and other known and unknown chemicals, that are often above the legal limits, are deliberately added to our water to manage the disposal of toxic industrial waste chemicals under the pretense of "safe and effective" for water fluoridation mantra.Knowing and acting on the above should... [read more]

December 30, 2014 - Chris Gupta Drinking Water Fluoridation is Genotoxic & Teratogenic

This paper by Prof. Joe Cummins is a very important 5 minute delegation made to London Ontario Canada "Civic Works Committee" public participation meeting on January 25, 2012 on fluoride*. While a bit technical it is short and easy to grasp. A must read as it goes to the heart of the matter regarding the well established toxicity of fluoride which is well in all scientific circles even before water... [read more]

February 06, 2012 - Chris Gupta Democracy At Work? - PPM On Fluoride

Here is a commentary on the recent (Jan, 25th, 2011) Public Participation Meeting (PPM) on Fluoride in the City of London, Ontario. The meeting started with a strong pro fluoride stance form the City engineer. His lack of knowledge on chemistry of the toxic wastes used to fluoridate water could embarrass even a high school student never mind his own profession. He blatantly violated his "duty to public welfare" as... [read more]

January 29, 2012 - Chris Gupta

Readers' Comments A Person Is Only As Valuable As She Can Be Of Help To Others | | | These articles are brought to you strictly for educational and informational purposes.

Be sure to consult your health practitioner of choice prior to any specific use of any of the non drug device or food based medicinal products referenced herein. 3503