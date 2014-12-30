Share The Wealth by Chris Gupta

Articles Archive

 

December 30, 2014
Artificial Water Fluoridation: Off To A Poor Start / Fluoride Injures The Newborn

Little Things Matter: The Impact of Toxins on the Developing Brain


Toxins such as Arsenic, Lead, Mercury, Aluminum and other known and unknown chemicals, that are often above the legal limits, are deliberately added to our water to manage the disposal of toxic industrial waste chemicals under the pretense of "safe and effective" for water fluoridation mantra.

Knowing and acting on the above should increase health and IQ of a child over that of the seemingly well child, whose parents are uninformed. Just because the impact of neurotoxins, in most cases, is not obvious it does not mean it is not happening hence most are oblivious of the cognitive loses in their children. The difference could mean that a normal child could be a bright one and a bright one a genius!  This effect is beautifully articulated in the video at about 4:10 minutes...

"Fluoride poisons our children slowly, subtly, over months and years. Parents will be unaware that it is happening.

Few MDs are capable of diagnosing fluoride poisoning. And dentists will not accept, much less warn, that dental fluorosis is an indicator that fluoride harm may be ongoing in parts of the body beyond the oral cavity."

Taking the time to get informed on this issue will be the greatest gift your child could have, a gift that will mean a lifetime of enhanced intelligence and health!

 

Chris Gupta
Sheldon Thomas, of Clear Water Legacy in Burlington, Ontario, teaches water workers and has prepared this article.  He is absolutely convinced that we have to pull the public's attention away from the teeth and direct them to fluoride harm, especially the serious harm done to the young. 

Health Canada and every MOH cannot say with any certainty at all that harm is not being visited upon the youngest and most vulnerable. 

Every mom and dad needs to read this.  If you think so, too, would you share it with everyone you think needs to read it.  Half the article of 33 pages is references so it is not as long as it looks.  The references are there for those who really want to understand the seriousness and truth of this article.

Health Canada and every MOH cannot say with any certainty at all that harm is not being visited upon the youngest and most vulnerable. 

Every mom and dad needs to read this.  If you think so, too, would you share it about with your sizable group? 

Fluoridated communities everywhere are indebted to Sheldon for this.


Artificial Water Fluoridation: Off To A Poor Start / Fluoride Injures The  Newborn

Drinking Water Fluoridation is Genotoxic & Teratogenic

 

posted by Chris Gupta on Tuesday December 30 2014
updated on Friday January 16 2015

Best sellers from







 

 

 