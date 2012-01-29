Share The Wealth by Chris Gupta

Share The Wealth

News Blog

Site Map

Control tactics

Electromedicine

Energy solutions

Environmental poisoning

Health through Nutrition

Historic biographies

Oxidative Therapies

Practical Health

Reviews

Save the environment

Take Action

The Nature of Government

Third world plundering

Vaccinations

 


Articles Archive

 

See also:

 

 

Communication Agents:

INACTIVE  Ivan Ingrilli
  Sepp Hasslberger
  Tom Atlee
INACTIVE  Emma Holister
  Rinaldo Lampis
  Steve Bosserman
  CA Journal

 

Robin Good's
Web sites:
January 29, 2012
Print this article

Democracy At Work? - PPM On Fluoride

Here is a commentary on the recent (Jan, 25th, 2011) Public Participation Meeting (PPM) on Fluoride in the City of London, Ontario.

The meeting started with a strong pro fluoride stance form the City engineer. His lack of knowledge on chemistry of the toxic wastes used to fluoridate water could embarrass even a high school student never mind his own profession. He blatantly violated his "duty to public welfare" as in his own professional code of ethics in broad daylight. He tried to convince the audience with totally absurd statements, such as, how the highly impure hydrofluorosilcic (HFSA) magically disassociates and becomes pharmaceutically pure in our water. Never mind the contaminants! We are to take it that they simply vanish into thin air? This is akin to saying that road salt magically become pharmaceutically pure Sodium Chloride when it is put in our cooking water!

It was an utter joke to see the so called authorities skate all over the map with their "Safe and Effective" Mantra. They looked totally ridiculous in front of the public - much of their presentations were literally reduced to face saving circular credentials from self serving organizations parroting the same mantra. All the while totally oblivious of how really ignorant they really looked... They were far far less aware on the damaging effects of fluoridation chemicals then even the least educated, but informed citizens! Some spent most of their, speech allocation time, patting themselves on what great authorities they were with nary a word about the subject matter. Any discussion or data on teeth was based on "assumptions" and/or "expert opinion" and fear through gory mouth pictures hardly relevant to water fluoridation. The whole charade was a desperate marketing effort given that they had no real science behind them.

On the other hand, it is hard to fathom what many of the City councillors see in such a pathetic performance? To add insult to injury, instead of looking towards a balanced and unbiased expert panel (which the City deliberately prevented) they have yet again gone back to the same pro fluoride characters who are unable to answer even the most basic citizen questions. These of course have been conveniently ignored numerous times in the past. Another classic delay tactic given that they are not even able to address the most basic health and environmental questions that the far far less credentialed, but informed public, so articulately put to them. These health authorities are not bright enough to realize that they should have cut their losses and redeemed some credibility by consenting to stop deliberately contaminating our water! The authorities, even with all their credentials, clearly don't realize that their stance does not bode well with their other public health policy measures...

As for the councillors they are just as myopic, they have not had such a turn out of public on anything except possibly the stopping the use of cosmetic pesticides. In this instance we yet again had Health Canada defending the indefensible at our expense. One wonders why these politicians don't see the writing on the wall? After all, the turn out at the PPM by necessity was only a small subset of their voting base.

Obviously, this issue is not going away. It is hard to understand why the City can't see this. Once informed there is no turning back - except for those whose lively hood depends on the sickness and waste industry interests - This fact can't be made any more clearer than that!

Why is it that those who are supposed look after our health, invariably end up betraying the very people who have put their trust in them? It was quite telling in that with one exception, bless his soul, there were no speakers from the whole medical community to bat for our health! Such is the state of our medical system and the control over our professionals... It is amazing how the citizens have to struggle with their own money and time to maintain a semblance of balance while the government funded and payed industry shills get away with crime under the facade of authority and democracy.

This is yet again a prefect example from many why democracy is a great pretense for freedom. Is it any wonder that the industry and the governments have come to love it? All one needs to do is withhold information and/or provide miss information or at worst bribe to herd the people to vote.

For without proper informed consent and knowledge which is invariably insured not to happen by such farcical authorities and the essentially controlled media - democracy becomes mob rule and cannot work!

No one in their right mind should be suggesting a plebiscite to violate environmental, fisheries, safe water, medical, drug and food laws under pretense of democracy! To suggest that the deliberately misinformed be asked to decide to violate or not to violate our basic right to clean water is classic example of brain fog unless they have ulterior motives.

Chris Gupta P. Eng.

 

posted by Chris Gupta on Sunday January 29 2012

Print this article

TrackBack

URL of this article:
http://www.newmediaexplorer.org/chris/2012/01/29/democracy_at_work_ppm_on_fluoride.htm

 

 


Related Articles

Artificial Water Fluoridation: Off To A Poor Start / Fluoride Injures The Newborn
Please watch this short 5 minute video: Little Things Matter: The Impact of Toxins on the Developing Brain Toxins such as Arsenic, Lead, Mercury, Aluminum and other known and unknown chemicals, that are often above the legal limits, are deliberately added to our water to manage the disposal of toxic industrial waste chemicals under the pretense of "safe and effective" for water fluoridation mantra.Knowing and acting on the above should... [read more]
December 30, 2014 - Chris Gupta

Drinking Water Fluoridation is Genotoxic & Teratogenic
This paper by Prof. Joe Cummins is a very important 5 minute delegation made to London Ontario Canada "Civic Works Committee" public participation meeting on January 25, 2012 on fluoride*. While a bit technical it is short and easy to grasp. A must read as it goes to the heart of the matter regarding the well established toxicity of fluoride which is well in all scientific circles even before water... [read more]
February 06, 2012 - Chris Gupta

Democracy At Work? - PPM On Fluoride
Here is a commentary on the recent (Jan, 25th, 2011) Public Participation Meeting (PPM) on Fluoride in the City of London, Ontario. The meeting started with a strong pro fluoride stance form the City engineer. His lack of knowledge on chemistry of the toxic wastes used to fluoridate water could embarrass even a high school student never mind his own profession. He blatantly violated his "duty to public welfare" as... [read more]
January 29, 2012 - Chris Gupta

 

 


Readers' Comments















Security code:




Please enter the security code displayed on the above grid


Due to our anti-spamming policy the comments you are posting will show up online within few hours from the posting time.



 

    

 

A Person Is Only As Valuable As She Can Be Of Help To Others

Home | Site map | About | Contact

 

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.

These articles are brought to you strictly for educational and informational purposes.
Be sure to consult your health practitioner of choice prior to any specific use of any of the non drug device or food based medicinal products referenced herein.

 

3501



Enter your Email


Preview | Powered by FeedBlitz


 

 


Most Popular Articles

Bad News About Statin Drugs

Cod Liver Oil - Number One Superfood

Statin Drugs & Memory Loss

Cold remedies that really work.- update

STATIN DRUGS Side Effects

 

 

Recent articles
Drinking Water Fluoridation is Genotoxic & Teratogenic

Democracy At Work? - PPM On Fluoride

"Evidence Be Damned...Patient Outcome Is Irrelevant" - From Helke

Why Remove Fluoride From Phosphate Rock To Make Fertilizer

FOFI Codex Meeting Report On Labelling May 9 - 13, 2011

Misconduct Of Health Canada Bureaucrats


Archive of all articles on this site

 

 


Most recent comments

Cold remedies that really work.- update

Why Doctors Don't Recommend More The Use Of Coq10?

Re: Dispelling the Night-Time Frequent Urination

Health via Meditation/Stress Reduction

Build a Low cost & simple Magnetic Pulser

 

 

Candida International

What Does MHRA Stand For??

Bono and Bush Party without Koch: AIDS Industry Makes a Mockery of Medical Science

Profit as Usual and to Hell with the Risks: Media Urge that Young Girls Receive Mandatory Cervical Cancer Vaccine

 

Health Supreme

Multiple sclerosis is Lyme disease: Anatomy of a cover-up

Chromotherapy in Cancer

Inclined Bed Therapy: Tilt your bed for healthful sleep

 

Evolving Collective Intelligence

Let Us Please Frame Collective Intelligence As Big As It Is

Reflections on the evolution of choice and collective intelligence

Whole System Learning and Evolution -- and the New Journalism

Gathering storms of unwanted change

Protect Sources or Not? - More Complex than It Seems

 

Consensus

Islanda, quando il popolo sconfigge l'economia globale.

Il Giorno Fuori dal Tempo, Il significato energetico del 25 luglio

Rinaldo Lampis: L'uso Cosciente delle Energie

Attivazione nei Colli Euganei (PD) della Piramide di Luce

Contatti con gli Abitanti Invisibili della Natura

 

Diary of a Knowledge Broker

Giving It Away, Making Money

Greenhouses That Change the World

Cycles of Communication and Collaboration

What Is an "Integrated Solution"?

Thoughts about Value-Add

 

Best sellers from







 

 

 