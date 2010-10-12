Cost of adding Fluoride?

To,

Paul Hubert - Ward 8 Councillor

314 - 300 Dufferin Avenue

London, Ontario N6B 1Z2

Home/Office: 519 657-4934

email phubert@london.ca, paul@paulhubert.ca



Paul,

I am still waiting to get an answer to the following question:

"In times of fiscal restraint why is the city not dealing with the leaching of lead due the addition of Hydrofluorosilicic acid to our drinking water? The addition of this toxin has been discontinued by the more enlightened municipalities thus reducing maintenance costs of the water plant and the associated costs of buying this industrial waste product - so why not in London?"

The above question was posed to you at the Town Hall Meeting on Thursday October 29, 2009 and I am a little more than miffed, in the way you conduct these meetings. This question was posed very early in the evening yet you chose to ignore it by continually reshuffling the question cards. One has to wonder on how many other questions you did this? Much time was wasted on many straight forward issues that could have been answered in less than a minute yet you continued on and on seeming to deliberately pass the time. Then conveniently at the end of the meeting you promised to get back to all those whose questions you missed - Very smooth indeed!

My subsequent dialogue with you at Remark Food Market on Dec. 17, 2009, clearly indicated to me that your mind is totally closed on this issue and you simply have not done your due diligence. This despite polite efforts to educate you on this harmful and costly practice. Yet you continue to disregard the wishes of many of your constituents by simply ignoring or passing the buck on this issue.

Obviously I am very disappointed with your performance as councillor. You claim "I have reviewed this issue several times and read much material on it." yet you don't seem to be aware that the City is adding an industrial waste product to our drinking water. This is a far cry from what all the fuss the Dental agencies and some departments of Health Canada are making about Fluoride and teeth. While ignoring collateral damage such as, "impairments to the liver, kidney, brain, bones, pineal gland, thyroid, and yes - even teeth

From reading "much material" on this issue, as you say, you should know that the substance hydrofluorosilicic acid is an industrial waste pollutant which has many co contaminants such as Mercury Lead and Arsenic "...fluoride compounds added to water systems are not the same as the fluoride compounds used in the dentist's office and they are not regulated as drugs by Health Canada... " Source: letter from Health Canada Drug Product Database Department, Jan 7, 2010 to Carole Clinch.

Why do you and promoters of fluoridation rely on endorsements and endorsers to support their position, rather than showing us any primary, double-blind, variable controlled science? Where's the science in that?

At least you could ask for the animal and human toxicological research that proves hydrofluorosilicic acid is safe, let alone effective? We conduct such research for any other product meant to be applied to or ingested by animals or humans – so why are we not doing if for hydrofluorosilicic acid? Are we the test subjects?

As my representative I thought that you could at least have raised such questions and asked the city to remove this pollutant form our water until such time as Health Canada review determines its safety and efficacy? It is simply unconscionable to continue to wait for the Health Canada review while the City continues to pollute our drinking water and the environment given that less than 1% is actually used for drinking. Amazingly they (Health Canada) are still reviewing this issue when they have already had 60+ years to figure all this out. Thought you should have smelled a rat like many of us already have? To wait for the result of their latest review simply amounts to another delay tactic.

Why are you not willing to ask the said questions at least on behalf of your constituents if not for yourself?

The precautionary principle demands that the City stop polluting our water and environment until such time that these issues are resolved. Why is this not the bottom line?

If not, tell me why I, my friends and acquaintances should even consider voting for you?

I can't believe, that I was taken in by your PR and rhetoric and actually voted for you in the last election! I now realize that most of your persona is a sham - it should be better for many to put their efforts against known entities like you rather than for any particular candidate!

I have blind copied this note to the public at large for further distribution - incase, yet again, you chose to ignore this inquiry.

Waiting anxiously for your response.



Chris Gupta P. Eng.

The response and my rebuttal are at: Health Canada On Fluoride & Other Toxins

* ... Canadian Environmental Protection Act classifies Hydrofluorosilicic Acid as "persistent" "bioaccumulative" and "toxic".

... Environment Canada classifies it as a "hazardous substance"

... Transport Canada classifies it as a "dangerous good".

As it is illegal to dump hydrofluorosilicic acid anywhere in our environment, how are we justifying dumping it into our drinking water supply?

Dr. J. William Hirzy (2000) Senior Chemist at the US EPA Headquarters states:

"If this stuff gets out into the air, it's a pollutant; if it gets into the river, it's a pollutant; if it gets into the lake, it's a pollutant; but if it goes right straight into your drinking water system, it's not a pollutant. That's amazing."

----------------