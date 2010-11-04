Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez On Cancer & Health

Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez



The keynote speaker at this years Whole Life Expo is Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez of New York, one of a small number of doctors who succeed with cancer beyond the wildest dreams of establishment oncology and thereby put the lie to the pharmaceutical hype that fuels a cancer industry ringing in at hundreds of billions of dollars, while fooling millions of desperate and bewildered patients. I've been told drug companies know about my work but hope I get hit by a bus he observes wryly.



Here is what Dr. Linus Paulings had to say in The Politics of Cancer Therapy .



Examining evidence in the light of ones own understanding, rather than accepting other peoples interpretations, and then departing from established norms somehow always winds up as an ordeal by fire at the stake in past centuries, or in trials by regulatory bodies who know how to torture and cripple in contemporary ways. Orthodoxy of any stripe never is what it pretends to be, but constitutes a rigorous system designed to protect revenues, power, and egos, and thus serves an elaborate structure which enjoys the comfort of opinion and defends in every way possible against the discomfort of thought, as John F. Kennedy put it.



Yet, every orthodoxy is cracked by some heretic arising within that system, in this case



Starting in 1981, Dr. Gonzalez systematically studied 10,000 cancer cases from Dr. Kelleys files, but the book Gonzalez wrote on this project,



The opposing view, Dr. Gonzalez told Somers, is that tumors are not the illness, but rather the bodys way to sequester waste material the tumor has a purpose [it is] a sign that the body is too filled with toxins, and these can overwhelm the livers ability to process them, [then] confronting the body with an enormous load of toxic waste that produces tumors which are like accessory livers , namely additional, desperately and hastily constructed toxic waste dumps.



For Drs. Beard, Gerson, Kelley, Gonzalez and other past and contemporary heretical cancer doctors, the body is not a battlefield, but rather an exquisitely constructed living entity capable of perfect self-repair. It requires biologically appropriate and bio-friendly assistance in order to do its inherent repair process in all those ways it knows better than any doctor could ever hope to understand. This sort of therapeutic dialogue with the cancer, and a body known to be capable of self-repair, is fundamentally nurturing; it also does not generate obscene wealth for any body of professionals, nor for any kind of industry, arms or drugs.



Howard Straus, Dr. Max Gersons grandson working at the Gerson Institute , and Dr. Gonzalez observed in a recent as yet unpublished paper: The human body is made up of about 100 trillion cells All cells in the body are replaced at least once every year and a half. Many structures (such as the liver or the lining of the intestines) are replaced in days or weeks. When the organs are replaced, they are replaced with healthy, new cells. This replacement and repair process generates 180 billion cells per day and also, simultaneously removes exactly as many dead cells every day in a perfect 1:1 ratio, or any one organ would decrease or increase in size and create unimaginable problems. Toxins interfere with this process and without proper nutrients their work is stopped. Then the immune system cannot work properly either. There is no need to stimulate the immune system, as many [pharmaceutical] immune therapies today attempt to do; the immune system is designed and optimized to repair any dysfunction on its own Once the proper support is supplied to the immune system, it awakens and acts with a speed and power that can only be termed awesome to behold.



This perfectly balanced process of health maintenance can only function properly if our bodies receive healthy (bio-identical) fuel , otherwise cancer may begin. Everything in our bodies comes from one place: our diets, states Dr. Gonzalez. Nutrition is key. Its the foundation. Its not the end, its the beginning. Its the ultimate foundation for good health. If you don't have that, nothing else is going to work. But, he continues, the fact is that we treat our cars better than we treat our bodies. No one would think about putting the wrong fuel into their expensive car, but [people] go and put the biggest pile of junk into their mouths and are shocked to find that their cancer diagnosis stems from the garbage the food industry serves up. Indeed, so much of what we eat often unknowingly - is outright carcinogenic. Back in the late 19th century Sir William Osler already observed that we dig our graves with our knives and forks.



If indeed it is so simple to cure cancer and prevent it by removing the garbage and providing healing nutrients, instead of bombarding the body with even more toxic substances (imagined to be the appropriate weapons of cellular mass destruction), it would put an end to all the marches and research dollars, and most of all to a big huge chemotherapy business [of] $ 200 billion a year, observes Suzanne Somers. Well, the proof is in that it is that simple and that complex, and certainly possible.



The underlying complexity of nurturing protocols is startling in its effect. Any one biological substance affects multiple targets at once, and all of them interact with each other. The notion of sending one synthetic chemical name any cancer drug on the market into a system in which trillions of intelligent cells communicate simultaneously with each other, and expecting to hit a target imagined to be the enemy, like some sort of smart bomb, is so silly as to leave one speechless. In war, smart bombs always have collateral damage information usually suppressed to the preserve political spin of the day. In cancer therapy, devastating side effects to such smart drugs are equally downplayed to preserve profits. As a member of the cancer establishment, said to Suzanne Somers: The truth is, we dont want to find a cure for cancer. Its too big a business.



Once a lie begins to become apparent and doubt arises, more and more people begin to think in different and new ways, too. On a daily basis the internet-based medical research websites report on how very wrong the cancer establishment in fact is on just about everything once considered unquestionable. A decade ago, the American Cancer Society absolutely denied that nutrition has anything at all to do with cancer prevention or could be useful in treatment. However, the Presidents Cancer Panel Report this year stated exactly the opposite. Indeed, now basic research scientists are even identifying the natural chemicals found in specific foods that help the body prevent cancer, such as are found in broccoli and similar plants. We learn now, that exposure to toxic environmental chemicals, once denied as even existing, can program the body for cancer decades later; the timing process of these evolving time bombs is beginning to be understood also. The newly initiated Cancer Genome Project, designed to examine a great many different cancers, will undoubtedly provide information on why the work of Dr. Gonzalez and his past and present colleagues are working - after all we knew that sunshine and cod liver oil prevented and cured rickets long before we knew why and how.



As for the battlefield approach to cancer patients bodies, it is gratifying to see how the establishment must time and again acknowledge that their weapons usually injure, and do not nurture or protect. The reports are in on how pharmaceutical drugs which are intended to treat symptoms of diabetes, high blood pressure, depression and more, go on to cause cancer. Only a couple of years ago anyone, like myself, asserting that mammograms and CAT scans are bad news and should be avoided because radiation causes cancer, was treated like an ignoramus of the most dangerous type. That, too, has changed, and the establishment even admits that it is now known exactly how these more often than not unnecessary diagnostic or preventive tests cause cancer. They even admit that cancer is dangerously over-investigated through the use of these and other routine tests on people already diagnosed with cancer, thereby further decreasing their life expectancy and quality of life.



Yet, the statistical musical chairs claiming that cancer is decreasing still goes on. Recently, the statistical decrease in certain cancers was hailed as just ever so wonderful, turning out to be an insignificant 1.3%. There are, however, some trends showing a decrease of certain cancers which nicely dovetail with the decline in the use of the birth control pill and the increasing refusal to undergo cancer-promoting mammography; women are turning more and more to non-invasive thermography.



Best of all, the truth about the underlying fraud and sleaze is emerging at a rate that I find difficult to keep up with, even though I study this nauseating stuff on a daily basis: for example, the fraud in breast cancer research most of which is based on the use of the wrong cell lines; or the all-pervading conflicts of interest in cancer research resulting in lucrative fantasies rather than science, are just two instances. The literature on the uselessness and deadly nature of chemotherapy is now mainstream and found in the leading journals with recommendations to drastically decrease its use.



Truly astounding, and in a weird kind of way encouraging, is the disillusionment oncologists are voicing. Suzanne Somers tells us of an oncologist who lamented: I dream of the day when I no longer have to poison people. Indeed, so do we all. Maybe, in the not too distant future cancer patients and their doctors will stop the war on cancer and join forces and work together with the magic and mystery of biological healing.



This year, you will have the thrill and the privilege to hear how cancer can be cured and learn how medicine can be nurturing instead of dangerous and destructive. Attending Dr. Gonzalez lecture and workshop will be something you will never forget.





